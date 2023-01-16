Des Plaines shooting leaves boy, 16, killed, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death in the street in Des Plaines Sunday night, police said.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 1300-block of Perry Street at about 9:32 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When they got there, officers found the boy in the street. The Des Plaines Fire Department attempted life-saving measures, but the 16-year-old did not survive.

The shooting has left several residents rattled.

"I didn't hear anything but I came out and I saw the tape and I had to figure out what was going on," neighbor Jared Kilbourne said. "I'm very scared now. I will head inside now and hopefully hear more about it tomorrow."

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public. But they have not shared what might have motivated this deadly shooting.

Police said this remains under investigation and they will share more as the investigation develops.