Mississippi escaped inmate wanted for murder barricaded inside Chicago restaurant: US Marshals

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, August 21, 2024 1:15AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An escaped inmate from Mississippi is barricaded inside a restaurant on Chicago's Near West Side on Tuesday evening, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Joshua Zimmerman is wanted for murder and armed robbery. He escaped from the DeSoto County Circuit Court Building on June 14.

Zimmerman is now barricaded at Seafood Junction, located at 2325 West Madison Street, the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed just before 8 p.m.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward up to $10,000 for Zimmerman's capture.

Zimmerman is described as 5-foot-11 and weighs about 210 pounds, He has tattoos on his neck and arms. He is believed to have shaved his beard since his escape.

U.S. Marshals Service asked anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-800-336-0102 or go to https://www.usmarshals.gov/what-we-do/fugitive-investigations/submitting-a-tip.

