Faith leaders meet with COPA , discuss accountability following police shooting death of Dexter Reed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Faith leaders in Chicago met with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability to discuss accountability on Tuesday.

Leaders privately met with Andrea Kersten, the Director of COPA, and left feeling encouraged.

The assembly comes in response to the police shooting of Dexter Reed, which began as a traffic stop last month.

The ministers said they were deeply troubled by the circumstances surrounding Reed's death.

Last week COPA said four tactical officers stopped Reed for a seatbelt violation.

The situation escalated quickly, Reed fired first and police shot back, firing about 96 rounds in 41 seconds.

The clergy said it wants more information on the mechanisms in place to ensure officers are held accountable for their actions and use of force.

Faith leaders are now demanding a meeting with Superintendent Larry Snelling.

