COPA releases video of off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shooting dog in Bridgeport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released new video from an incident last month, when an off-duty Chicago police officer shot and killed a dog.

Investigators said the officer was walking a dog near 29th Street and Normal Avenue in Bridgeport April 21, when another dog ran up to them, and the two animals got entangled.

COPA said just as the owner of the escaped dog was regaining control, the officer shot and killed that animal.

COPA is recommending that the Chicago Police Department look at whether the officer should be put on administrative duties or be relieved of powers during the investigation.

No citations were issued in the incident, Chicago police said.

Anyone with information or video related to the incident is asked to call 312-746-3609 or visit ChicagoCOPA.org.