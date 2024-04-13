COPA chief administrator speaks on Dexter Reed Chicago police shooting investigation

COPA chief administrator Andrea Kersten appeared on CNN Saturday and spoke about the Dexter Reed Chicago police shooting investigation.

COPA chief administrator Andrea Kersten appeared on CNN Saturday and spoke about the Dexter Reed Chicago police shooting investigation.

COPA chief administrator Andrea Kersten appeared on CNN Saturday and spoke about the Dexter Reed Chicago police shooting investigation.

COPA chief administrator Andrea Kersten appeared on CNN Saturday and spoke about the Dexter Reed Chicago police shooting investigation.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Office of Police Accountability's chief administrator was on national television Saturday, talking about the investigation into the Chicago police shooting of Dexter Reed.

Reed was killed by Chicago police during a traffic stop in March.

Video of the shooting was released on Tuesday.

During an appearance on CNN Saturday, COPA chief administrator Andrea Kersten said they have released all the information that they can at this time.

COPA said earlier this week that four tactical officers stopped Reed for a seatbelt violation. The situation escalated quickly, Reed fired first and police shot back, firing about 96 rounds in 41 seconds. COPA's chief administrator sent Snelling a memo recommending the officers be relieved of their police powers.

READ MORE: Chicago police officers fired about 96 times over 41 seconds, killing Dexter Reed

On Friday, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling urged people to remain calm as the investigation continues.

An 11th District tactical unit said it stopped Reed on March 21 for not wearing a seatbelt. There was an exchange of gunfire and the 26-year-old was killed. An officer was also shot.

"We don't know what those officers saw or what they thought or how they felt at the time," Snelling said Friday. "This is not something we should take lightly, this is not something that should play out in public opinion."

RELATED: COPA memo questions validity of traffic stop before fatal police shooting

"I will never interfere with the integrity of the investigation because if I did then I have no integrity," Snelling said.

He also said he hopes the integrity of the investigation isn't already jeopardized.