Mary E. Smith Foundation honors ABC7's Diane Pathieu, husband and brain tumor fighter Nick Adamski

ABC7's Diane Pathieu and her husband, Nick Adamski, were honored Sunday by the Mary E. Smith Foundation.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a special honor for ABC7's Diane Pathieu and her husband, Nick Adamski.

The Mary E. Smith Foundation hosted its annual Shoesational Scholarship event on Sunday.

SEE ALSO | Diane Pathieu and husband Nick Adamski talk about upcoming fundraiser for brain cancer research

The event featured vendors, auctions, a shoe show and live entertainment. Previous shoe collections have included shoes from ABC7 anchor Cheryl Burton, comedian and talk show host Steve Harvey and actress Ta'Rhonda Jones.

The foundation provides resources to assist in the early detection and prevention of brain tumors and supports research through scholarships and grants.

Nick is a brain tumor fighter. Diane and Nick have used their platform to shine a light on research and treatment.

RELATED | Diane Pathieu's husband shares his brain cancer survival story thanks to cutting-edge tech