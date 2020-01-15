Lindsay Lohan's mom Dina Lohan appears in Long Island court for 2nd DWI charge

MINEOLA, Long Island -- Dina Lohan appeared in court Wednesday after an alleged drunken crash with another driver on Long Island.Lohan didn't say anything as she entered court in Mineola to face six counts, including felony DWI since she is a repeat offender following a second DWI in a 10-year span.She also had a suspended license due to a failure to pay state taxes.Prosecutors offered an initial plea deal of six months in prison and five years probation, which is standard for these types of cases. Still, Lohan's attorney asked for an adjournment so that the prosecution can continue their investigation.Her next court appearance is February 27.Dina Lohan, the mother of actress Lindsay Lohan, was arrested following the crash that happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Merrick Mall.According to law enforcement sources, Lohan tried to flee the scene of the accident and was chased down by the victim of the crash before she was taken into custody outside her home.According to court documents, the police officer who responded found Lohan in the driver's seat of her Mercedes with the engine on and observed her with the odor of alcohol on her breath, glassy eyes, and slurred speech.The officer said when Lohan got out of the car, she fell to the ground and accused the officer of pushing her and claimed she had only had one glass of wine.Lohan refused to take any field sobriety tests and was arrested on felony charges of driving while intoxicated. She had previously pleaded guilty to aggravated drunken driving in April 2014. Her license was suspended in July over a failure to pay state taxes.It's a felony to drive while intoxicated after having a previous qualifying DWI conviction in the prior ten years.