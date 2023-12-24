Family-owned Chicago laundromat brings kindness, clean clothes to those in need

This holiday season, "Dirty Laundry," a creative pop-up laundromat in Hyde Park, is spreading kindness to the community through clean clothing.

This holiday season, "Dirty Laundry," a creative pop-up laundromat in Hyde Park, is spreading kindness to the community through clean clothing.

This holiday season, "Dirty Laundry," a creative pop-up laundromat in Hyde Park, is spreading kindness to the community through clean clothing.

This holiday season, "Dirty Laundry," a creative pop-up laundromat in Hyde Park, is spreading kindness to the community through clean clothing.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This holiday season Dirty Laundry, a creative pop-up laundromat in Hyde Park, is spreading kindness to the community through clean clothing. Augie and Sylvia Emuwa, who also own Dinobi Detergent, hope to give away 1000 free washes to anyone in need with their "1K Wash Program."

Who Can Benefit:

The 1K Wash Program is open to anyone who could use a free wash, without discrimination now through January 7, 2024. Whether it's a single mother struggling to make ends meet, an entrepreneur managing every expense, students spending the holiday's solo on campus, anyone going through a challenging time through the holiday season, Dirty Laundry is here to help.

How To Gift:

Chicagoans can spread the cheer and be a part of this heartwarming initiative by:

1. Donating: contributions will go directly towards providing free washes to those in need.

2. Spreading the Word: Share the mission with friends, family, and colleagues to raise awareness and support for the 1K Wash Program.

Visit dinobidetergent.com to learn more about the 1K Wash Program and how you can contribute.