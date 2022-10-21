Comedian Brian Babylon talks staying friend with exes, hitting snooze with Val and Ryan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, Chicago comedian Brian Babylon joined Ryan and Val for Host Chat!

And, Val surprised Ryan with a special message from singer Michael Bublé.

Also, would you still be friends with an ex? Would you keep their phone number just in case? A poll found a surprising number of people who still do.

Plus, do you keep hitting that snooze button? A recent study is finding that hitting the snooze button isn't that bad for you after all. Just don't be late for that meeting!

You can catch more of Brian Babylon and fellow comedian Basketmouth on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the Laugh Factory. Grab your tickets and enjoy a night of great laughs!

VitaLife

In July, we met Nathaniel Drew, who lost a whopping 70 pounds in just 40 days with the VitaLife weight loss program. He broke the VitaLife 40-day weight loss record with his 70-pound loss. So, where is Nate on his journey? We catch up with the founder and creator of VitaLife to see.

Founder Davis Jaspers is giving out a special QR code that gives viewers an initial assessment.

Check out more at their website.

World's Largest Laundromat

Doing laundry can be a really boring chore.

But not at the World's Largest Laundromat! Located in Berwyn, Illinois, the huge coin-laundry facility is more than 13,000 square feet and has more than 300 machines. You'll never come here and not find a washer and dryer.

A bird aviary, community raffles for kids, pizza nights, costume contests and a Santa's village are just some of the features you'll find at the World's Largest Laundromat. And with it being open and staffed 24 hours a day, you can easily find more than 50 people and staff at any point of the night.

Owned by Tom Benson, the laundromat gained its "world's largest" title back in 1982 under its previous owner. The Coin Laundry Association held a national contest to find out which laundromat was the largest. Almost 20 years later, in 1999, Benson bought it and sought to truly put it on the map.

In 2004, however, disaster struck. A fire broke out in the store and completely destroyed the building. Insurance companies told Benson the building was completely gone, but he wasn't ready to give up the business. So, he spent the next few years meeting interior designers, mechanics and architects to completely rebuild and reimagine the World's Largest Laundromat.

Today, the laundromat offers customers plenty of space to sit, relax, fold clothes or even meet up with friends for a homework session.

Benson also committed to serving the community of Berwyn. He said he would be nothing without the loyalty of his customers and his dedicated staff. He always tries to make sure his employees not only look like the community they serve, but are members of the community too, as Berwyn's population is primarily Hispanic. Benson said most of his staff live less than two miles from the store, and because of the family atmosphere he seeks to create, most stay with the company for more than 10 years.

Benson and his family have been an active part of Berwyn, hosting its annual fireworks show and an annual bike raffle for school kids. He even had an honorary street named after him right next to the laundromat.

"This place is about community," Benson said. "We've set a high bar for ourselves, and don't want to let anyone down. We want to be a laundromat that handles everyone's needs."

You can visit the World's Largest Laundromat in Berwyn or visit their website at worldslargestlaundry.com.

Spend or save?

"Ticket to Paradise" - SAVE

"Ticket to Paradise" stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts, who play a divorced couple traveling to Bali together to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they did 25 years ago.

"The Good Nurse" - SPEND

"The Good Nurse" is the true story of a nurse who found out that a colleague was a serial killer responsible for dozens of patient's deaths while officially writing them off as "mercy killings".

"My Policeman" - SAVE

"My Policeman" stars Harry Styles as a gay 1950s British cop who marries a schoolteacher while in a same-sex relationship with a museum curator.

"Raymond & Ray" - SPEND

"Raymond & Ray" is about two half-brothers played by Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor, whose late estranged father's final wish was for them to dig his grave.

Bear-ly accurate predictions

Last week, Ryan caught up with Guillermo from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to see how the Bears would do against the Commanders in their Thursday night game.

Sadly, the prediction didn't come true. But maybe Ryan can work his "magic" for this week's game against the Patriots.

Tune in each Friday for a new prediction, and make your own list to see if you can beat Ryan's record this season!