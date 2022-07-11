Chicago Disability Pride Parade celebrates differing abilities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- July is recognized as Disability Pride Month.This month will mark 32 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law by President George H.W. Bush.A parade celebrating differing abilities and raising the voices of people who have disabilities steps off in downtown Chicago on July 23.Filmmaker, artist and disability advocate Justin Cooper joined ABC7 Chicago Monday morning to talk about the parade and why accessibility is important to him and many other artists.Cooper said he uses a wheelchair, and it's important to him that he's able to get around the city of Chicago.