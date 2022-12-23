'Aladdin,' 'The Lion King,' more classics return to theaters to celebrate 100 years of Disney magic

'Beauty and the Beast' and 'Frozen' are also back on the big screen in select theaters on Jan.1.

Celebrate Disney 100 Years of Wonder this New Year's Day with a marathon of Disney animated classics, back on the big screen, in select theaters.

Experience the magic of "Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin," "The Lion King" and "Frozen" in this special limited engagement on Jan. 1. Check local listings for marathon start times.

Tickets are on sale now. All fans attending will receive a Disney Animation Commemorative Print.

The following theaters will showcase the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Marathon:

AMC Orange 30 (Orange, CA - LA Metro)

AMC Empire 25 (New York, NY)

AMC Disney Springs 24 (Orlando, FL)

Cinemark West Plano 20 (Dallas-Ft. Worth)

Cinemark San Jose Oakridge 20 (San Jose - SF)

El Capitan (Los Angeles)

Harkins Estrella Falls 16 (Phoenix)

Megaplex @ The District (Salt Lake City)

Marcus Orland Park (Chicago)

Regal Avalon (Atlanta)

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.