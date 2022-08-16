Disneyland Resort's 'Magic Key': Annual pass prices now more expensive

The park says passes increased 8% to 16% across all four tiers.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Renewing your Disneyland Magic Key this week? If you bought the most expensive annual pass last year, you're going to be paying more this time around.

Annual pass renewals go on sale to existing passholders on Thursday, and according to the park's price listings, the new Inspire annual pass costs $200 more than its former top-tier option the Dream Key - which had year-round access and is being retired.

The Dream Key was previously priced at $1,399 with no blockout dates. Its Inspire Key replacement now costs $1,599 with no park access during the two weeks around Christmas and New Year's Day.

The Believe Key went up $150 from $949 to $1,099.

The price for both the Enchant Key and the Imagine Key - which is available only to Southern California residents - went up $50.

See the full list of this year's new prices for the four Disneyland Magic Key annual passes below:

Inspire Key: Priced at $1,599 with blockout dates during the two weeks around Christmas and New Year's Day. Up to six theme park reservations can be held at a time for different dates.

Believe Key: Priced at $1,099. Up to six theme park reservations can be held at a time.

Enchant Key: Priced at $699. Up to four theme park reservations can be held at a time.

Imagine Key: Priced at $449 and available to Southern California residents only. As many as two theme park reservations can be held at a time.

Parkgoers can visit Disneyland.com/MagicKey to view the Magic Key calendars and learn more about the program, including benefits, savings opportunities and special experiences.

All four Magic Keys now offer a new 20% discount on a line-cutting service called Genie+ when purchased the day of your visit after entering a park using your pass.

Plus, those who buy the Inspire and Believe passholders now get unlimited PhotoPass digital downloads.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.