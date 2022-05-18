Bond set for mother charged after Disney Magnet School student, 7, injured after gun goes off: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bond set for mother charged after Disney Magnet School injured after gun goes off in backpackA judge has set a $10,000 bond for a mother whose son brought a loaded gun to school.Police said her child brought the weapon to Disney Magnet School Tuesday.The gun went off and a seven-year-old child was grazed by a bullet. That child is OK.A police investigation revealed "the weapon accidentally discharged in the backpack while inside a classroom, with a bullet striking the ground and ricocheting, resulting in a classmate being grazed in the abdomen. That student was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition."The woman's son reportedly found the loaded unsecured gun under her bed and brought it to school, authorities said.The mother is facing misdemeanor charges.School stayed in session. For parents intent on getting their kids out, they felt unmistakable anxiety."It is like a village: parents, school, teachers," said Vania McFadden, who has a 7-year-old at the school. "It takes all of us to help these young kids nowadays because it is different growing up in Chicago."Jennifer Uribe's daughter texted her when she found out what was going on."'Someone brought a gun,' she texted me, and I came flying," Uribe said. "I wasn't going to text her because if she had to hide, I didn't want her doing that. So I said, 'Stop texting me' and so I came here."Young father Victor Garcia, whose son is in pre-K, said it is a day he won't soon forget-- and it makes him question his home in Chicago."We are freaking out, yeah, we're freaking out right now," Garcia said. "I don't know, the thing about guns, yesterday, the weekend... Gun shootings going all over the country. This is crazy."