'Disney on Ice' performer from Chicago makes her debut in 'Encanto' at United Center

A "Disney on Ice" performer joined ABC7 Chicago to discuss her role as Luisa Madrigal from "Encanto."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family Madrigal is taking over the United Center as "Disney on Ice" skates into Chicago.

"Magic in the Stars" opens the downtown leg of its Chicago-area shows Thursday night.

Fans will see their favorite characters from "Encanto," "Moana," "The Princess and the Frog" and more.

One of the "Encanto" performers got her skating start in Chicago.

Kendra Lachcik, who skates in the role of Luisa Madrigal, joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about her debut in the show Wednesday.

When asked about her favorite part of the show, Lachcik shared, "if I had to choose, probably the finale, when you will see all of the characters come out and be on the ice together."

"Disney on Ice" is at the United Center Thursday through Sunday, with matinee and evening performances.

Tickets start at $30.

The show will also be at Allstate Arena in Rosemont Feb. 1-4.

More information can be found here.