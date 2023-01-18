Disney on Ice brings 'Encanto' and 'Frozen' show to Allstate Arena

Disney on Ice star Cassandra Ablack, who plays "Isabela" in Encanto, joined ABC7 Eyewitness News live to talk about the show.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Allstate Arena is about to become a magical house for the Madrigal family!

Disney On Ice presents Encanto and Frozen with a two-stop tour in Chicago that opens Thursday, January 19.

Cassandra Ablack, who plays "Isabela" in Encanto and is a four-time Canadian National Champion and World Bronze Medalist, joined ABC7 Eyewitness News live to talk about the show.

"This is my second year, I'm really getting into the character and enjoying every moment out there," Ablack said. "And I get to make the crowd feel something when I'm skating, which is just the best feeling."

She said Disney on Ice actually inspired her to become a skater when she was 10.

Additional information and tickets are available at www.DisneyOnIce.com.