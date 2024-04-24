Disney+ releases emotional trailer for 'Jim Henson Idea Man'

Disney+ releases the emotional new trailer for "Jim Henson Idea Man," premiering May 31.

LOS ANGELES -- "From a very early age he had the feeling that he was here for a purpose."

That line is from the official trailer for "Jim Henson Idea Man."

Henson is the creator of "Sesame Street," "The Muppets" and so many iconic characters that have touched the lives of children (and adults) worldwide.

The film is directed by Academy Award winner Ron Howard and was done with the full participation and cooperation of the Henson family.

It uses never-before-seen personal archival photos, videos and sketches and interviews with those who knew him best to tell Henson's story.

In the trailer, actress Jennifer Connelly, who starred in Henson's 1986 film "Labrynth," says "The space he gave to an expression of imagination, I see that in everything that he did."

Henson died in 1990 at the age of 53 but his legacy lives on.

You can see "Jim Henson Idea Man" when it premieres May 31 on Disney+.