Disturbing collage with nooses found displayed at NY middle school

Candace McCowan reports from outside the middle school in Roosevelt.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
ROOSEVELT, Nassau County --
A disturbing display was found inside a classroom on Long Island.

A collage showing a set of nooses was discovered hanging up inside Roosevelt Middle School.

The disturbing images have at least one local pastor calling for anyone involved to be fired.

It appears the district has taken action against several teachers involved.

The picture in question is a part of a larger collage showing the nooses pictured with the words "back to school necklaces" and "ha ha" and "yes."

The collage was hanging up in a teacher's classroom, although it's not clear how long it was displayed.

Monday morning, the Roosevelt School District says on its website that, "The Board of Education was made aware of this incident on Thursday, February 7, 2019, an investigation was immediately initiated and appropriate action taken. The Board of Education has zero tolerance for the display of racially offensive images."

Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen released a statement saying, "This imagery that was on display in a Roosevelt Middle School classroom is undoubtedly racist and should not be tolerated in our Town, or any other community."

The district also said they wouldn't have any further comment because this is a personnel matter.

It is worth noting this is also a school of mostly minorities, 45 percent black and 55 percent Latino.
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
