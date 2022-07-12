body found

Body found in Diversey Harbor on North Side: Chicago police

Diversey Harbor located east of Lincoln Park, Lakeview
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Body found in Diversey Harbor on North Side: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago emergency crews pulled the body of a man out of Diversey Harbor on the North Side Tuesday morning.

Chicago police said the Marine Unit responded about 8 a.m. to the 2500-block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive and recovered the body from the harbor near Lincoln Park.

CPD detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results.

RELATED: Woodridge man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Indiana dunes beach

Police did not immediately provide any information about how the man appeared to have died or his identity.

A Woodridge man died Sunday after being pulled from Lake Michigan near the Indiana dunes.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.
