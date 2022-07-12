Body found in Diversey Harbor on North Side: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago emergency crews pulled the body of a man out of Diversey Harbor on the North Side Tuesday morning.
Chicago police said the Marine Unit responded about 8 a.m. to the 2500-block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive and recovered the body from the harbor near Lincoln Park.
CPD detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results.
Police did not immediately provide any information about how the man appeared to have died or his identity.
A Woodridge man died Sunday after being pulled from Lake Michigan near the Indiana dunes.
This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.
