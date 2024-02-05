Divvy hikes prices for bikes, scooters; increases nearly 10%

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Divvy's price hike for rentable scooters and bicycles in Chicago launched on Monday.

Yearly memberships now cost $143.90 and day passes cost $18.10, according to Divvy's website.

Both increases are nearly 10%, which is the maximum allowed in Divvy's contract with the city. Divvy is operated by Lyft. It is overseen by the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Divvy has increased fares over the last three years. Annual passes were $75 when the Divvy system was launched in 2013.

Prices won't change for the Divvy for Everyone program, which offers $5 yearly passes to low-income residents of Chicago and Evanston.

In 2019 the company agreed to invest $50 million in Chicago's bike and scooter network. Lyft agreed to add stations to all 50 wards by 2021, and finally accomplished that last May.

CDOT announced in October that Divvy would be adding 250 more stations by 2025.

Sun-Times Media Wire contirbuted to this report.