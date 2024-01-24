Boil water order impacting more than 300 Dixmoor homes after 3rd water main break in 2 days

A boil water order is impacting more than 300 homes after a third Dixmoor water main break within two days.

A boil water order is impacting more than 300 homes after a third Dixmoor water main break within two days.

A boil water order is impacting more than 300 homes after a third Dixmoor water main break within two days.

A boil water order is impacting more than 300 homes after a third Dixmoor water main break within two days.

DIXMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- Dixmoor residents picked up water bottles from the community center on Wednesday because a boil order is still in place for more than 300 homes.

"Looking, probably, at six to seven hours. By the end of the day, it should be up running," said Dixmoor Mayor Fitzgerald Roberts.

Roberts took matters into his own hands, handing out bottles of water to residents.

On Wednesday morning, crews worked on yet another water main break in the Manor neighborhood in south suburban Dixmoor. It is the third one in just two days.

The breaks have been impacting streets from 141st to 143rd and from Wood to Marshfield. A village spokesperson said repairs are complete, but the boil order will remain in effect during testing.

SEE ALSO | Dixmoor water main breaks expected to be repaired, officials say

"I've been boiling water for a while for drinking until they get everything fixed," said resident Hugh Pernell. "They fixing in it as it goes, so."

The mayor has been asking residents to be patient.

"Bear with us. Whenever you need us to help you at, we'll be there, I have administration that's moving and about the people, and we are for the people and helping the people," Roberts said.

The up-and-down temperatures are not helping matters, but an aging infrastructure is really the source of the issue.

But the mayor said a plan is in place to receive funding and get to work on improvements this spring.

Residents can pick up water at the community center on 143rd and Paulina on Wednesday. The village is giving them until they run out, and officials are expecting more from the county.

RELATED: Dixmoor water system improvements to begin soon