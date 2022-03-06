Society

Dixmoor faces another water main break after dealing with supply issues, boil order

By Maher Kawash
DIXMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- There was a water main break on Spaulding Street in Dixmoor Sunday, a spokesperson confirmed.

The break caused the water pressure to be very low across the village. The mayor said the water main break is expected to be repaired Sunday night.

Last year was a long one for the people of Dixmoor, from the pandemic to water supply issues that had the village under a boil order for over a week back in October 2021. Those issues stemmed from old infrastructure that has been creating issues with the Harvey water supply which is fed to Dixmoor.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle has been a key advocate in Dixmoor's push to resolve its water supply issues.

In December 2021, Preckwinkle said there are still long-term issues with Dixmoor's infrastructure that could damper the town's water. She said the county plans to fix that by using some federal funds through the American Rescue Plan.

