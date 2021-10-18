water main break

Dixmoor under boil water notice after water main break, village president blames Harvey

Dixmoor water: Village officials recently declared state of emergency because of ongoing problems
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Dixmoor president blames Harvey for water main break

DIXMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- The Village of Dixmoor is under a boil water notice Monday amid ongoing issues with the area's water.

Barely a trickle of water is coming out of Pamela Dixon's bathroom and kitchen faucets.

It's a problem the Dixmoor resident has been living with since early Saturday morning, along with everyone else in the village.

Now, to make matters worse, the south suburban community is under a boil order.

The Village Board recently declared a state of emergency because of the ongoing water problems.

"My son left me two cases of water. I already went through one case, now I only have a half a case left," Dixon said.

At Dixmoor's City Hall, truckloads of donated bottled water have been coming in for residents to pick up as needed. But the main problem lies at the village's pumping station, where the turbines burnt out after Village President Fitzgerald Rogers said water, which is supplied to them by neighboring Harvey, stopped coming in.

RELATED: Dixmoor water main break fixed after residents left without water much of weekend: Village officials

"They had two breaks. One at 146th and Ashland; the other one at 145th and Ashland. They fixed them [Sunday] and now a pipe has broke down the line," Rogers said. "I'm trying to figure out how does this line here ties into Dixmoor's line, because we're supposed to have our own line feeding us."

The pipe at 144th and Ashland was fixed as of Monday afternoon, according to Rogers, and hopes normal water service will be restored later in the evening.

However, it's unclear whether this is the cause for Dixmoor's lack of water pressure. Rogers believes it's all connected, putting the blame squarely on the City of Harvey's shoulders.

"If someone shut a valve off and then they turn it back on, the air pockets in there blows the top of the pipes out. It's a hammer effect," he said. "So someone had to shut the valve off and it was not on Dixmoor side where the valve was shut off at."

The question now is, why would someone purposely shut the valve that feeds water into Dixmoor off? Harvey officials flatly deny that's the case.

While both sides admit to an ongoing conflict is related to a more than a million-dollar unpaid water bill, a spokesperson for Harvey tells ABC7, "The issue that Dixmoor is having is a result of their infrastructure and not of the water supply, which remains unchanged."

Residents in need of bottled water and unable to pick it up themselves can call Village Hall to arrange an at-home drop-off. Officials are hoping to get the pumping station back up and running as soon as possible.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dixmoorharveywaterwater main break
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER MAIN BREAK
Dixmoor water main break fixed; pressure building back up: Village
Water gushes from Elgin water main break, closing intersection
Water main breaks near Willis Tower, flooding block
Water main break on South Side causes messy conditions
TOP STORIES
CPD officer shot in Lincoln Park, officials say
Police officers violating vaccine mandate being sent home without pay
Mom helped ID son as shooter in Chicago gang killing: prosecutors
Chicago's Legacy Walk highlights those who fought for LGBTQ+ equality
Woman killed man after he refused to kiss her: Cook Co. prosecutors
IL reports 1,327 COVID cases, 8 deaths
Chicago Sky WNBA championship parade route announced
Show More
Gabby Petito's parents speak out about Brian Laundrie
Colin Powell dead at 84 from COVID-19 complications
Amber Alert: Boy, 3, missing after WI homicide suspect found dead
Boy, 2, hurt in double shooting in Joliet: police
Apple unveils new MacBooks and next-generation AirPods
More TOP STORIES News