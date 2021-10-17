'Be a little patient': Dixmoor residents without water much of weekend after main break

DIXMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- Crews are working to get water pressure restored in south suburban Dixmoor after residents there went most of the day Saturday and at least half of Sunday without water.The drop in pressure essentially cut off service.A spokesperson for Dixmoor said a water main break was found Sunday morning, and village officials were going out to look at it.The issue likely won't be resolved until Sunday afternoon.The Village Board recently declared a state of emergency because of ongoing water problems."We are asking that our residents be a little patient with it because we're working hard as we can work," Dixmoor Mayor Fitzgerald K. Roberts said.Water was being distributed at Village Hall, especially to seniors or people with disabilities.The city of Harvey provides Dixmoor's water.