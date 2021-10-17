water main break

'Be a little patient': Dixmoor residents without water much of weekend after main break

Dixmoor water: Village officials recently declared state of emergency because of ongoing problems
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Dixmoor residents without water much of weekend after main break

DIXMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- Crews are working to get water pressure restored in south suburban Dixmoor after residents there went most of the day Saturday and at least half of Sunday without water.

The drop in pressure essentially cut off service.

A spokesperson for Dixmoor said a water main break was found Sunday morning, and village officials were going out to look at it.

The issue likely won't be resolved until Sunday afternoon.

The Village Board recently declared a state of emergency because of ongoing water problems.

RELATED: University Park residents with lead in drinking water forced to use bottled water for nearly 2 years

"We are asking that our residents be a little patient with it because we're working hard as we can work," Dixmoor Mayor Fitzgerald K. Roberts said.

Water was being distributed at Village Hall, especially to seniors or people with disabilities.

The city of Harvey provides Dixmoor's water.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dixmoorharveywaterwater main break
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER MAIN BREAK
Water gushes from Elgin water main break, closing intersection
Water main breaks near Willis Tower, flooding block
Water main break on South Side causes messy conditions
Bucktown water main break appears to flood several homes
TOP STORIES
CPD elective time 'restricted' for foreseeable future: internal memo
When will mask mandate end? Chicago's top doctor weighs in
Heaviest pumpkin in US disqualified for crack
Bali earthquake kills at least 3
DJ Khaled's CBD skincare pop-up staying longer in Chicago
Evidence of water vapor found on 1 of Jupiter moons: NASA
At least 18 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence: CPD
Show More
Make-A-Wish walk back in-person with over 500K wishes granted
Bill Clinton released from UCI Medical Center after blood infection
Woman, 82, dies after being hit by car in North Lawndale: CPD
SC teacher fired after student pulls weed gummies from prize box
Chicago Weather: Warming up Sunday
More TOP STORIES News