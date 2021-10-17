DJ Khaled's CBD skincare pop-up is staying longer in Chicago

GRAMMY Award-winning artist and wellness guru DJ Khaled is bringing his CBD-infused skincare to fans with GROOMED x BLESSWELL Chicago.
The music magnate's pop-up store, which will be located in the heart of downtown Chicago, will provide complimentary grooming services using the premium skin and face products of the BLESSWELL collection. The Kimpton Gray Hotel storefront, located at 126 W. Monroe St., is set to be the first physical location of its kind and runs from Sept. 29 through Saturday.
Chicagoans and tourists will experience the keys to wellness by indulging in a range of offerings including cuts, shaves and facials. Award-winning barber JC Tha Barber, alongside some of the best groomers in Chicago, courtesy of the Anti Broke Barbers Club, including resident Jesse Elite, will rotate in and out of the shop, providing their services and sharing tips and trends as it relates to the CBD-enhanced line.
There will be no shortage of "instagrammable" moments at GROOMED x BLESSWELL, as the space will feature two state-of-the-art grooming stations, comfortable lounge seating with gaming, BLESSWELL merchandise and a bar offering Jim Beam Highballs, Hornitos Seltzers and On The Rocks Cocktails. The full collection of BLESSWELL products, which includes a Blue Charcoal Face Mask, Conditioning Beard Oil, Daily Moisturizer, Facial Cleansing Scrub, Lathering Body Wash and Ultimate Shave Cream, will also be available to purchase on-site.
Ryan Stender, a Chicago native and co-founder of BLESSWELL, says, "There is no city better-suited to host the first-ever GROOMED x BLESSWELL pop-up more than my hometown. This luxurious yet accessible shop will offer men and women a fun opportunity to experience the brand first-hand through the world's most talented barbers, while also providing them the tools to achieve their healthiest skin and hair at home."
Click here to schedule an appointment