French bulldog stolen in Englewood after thief grabs dog under fence, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A thief was caught on home surveillance video swiping a French bulldog named Sunny from underneath a chain link fence at an Englewood family's home.The thief stole Sunny on Monday around 1:20 p.m., according to her owner, Itzury Cano."She's like our child. So we really, really want her here safe and sound," Cano said. "She's so attached to us, and we're attached to her. She's a family dog."The Cano family is now asking for your help. They are sharing surveillance video of the incident on social media and with ABC 7 Chicago.Sunny, who does have a microchip, is only one-and-a-half years old."She's a firecracker. She's always running around, causing problems. She's very stubborn, you call her, she pretends she doesn't hear anything," Cano said.The thief swiped Sunny Monday afternoon from the family's yard, but he did not get away with Benji, who is also a French bulldog.Frenchies are stolen more than any other dogs, according to AKC Reunite, the nation's largest nonprofit organization helping pets find their way home."We think Frenchies are the #1 target for stolen pets because they are so expensive and difficult to obtain, and, they are small and easy to pick up and take," said Tom Sharp, AKC Reunite's President & CEO.Sharp has these recommendation to keep your pet safe.1. Microchip your pet2. Always update your information3. Have a dog collar with a tag4. Beware of social media"If you take pictures in front of your house and put it all over social media and it shows your house number, and people see where you live, you're sort of making yourself a target," Sharp said.The Cano family is using social media to share the surveillance video, and they're glad Sunny's dognapping was caught on their security system."We just want her back, and I know someone knows something," Cano said.The Cano family has also put up fliers at various Englewood businesses and filed a police report. Chicago police list the crime as a theft over $500. So far, no one has been cited or arrested, and the case remains under investigation.