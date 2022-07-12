investigation

Amber Alert Dolton, IL: Kidnapped girl, 15, found safe; state police trooper injured in chase

Police were looking for a black Ford 500
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Dolton, Illinois Amber Alert canceled after girl, 15, found safe

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Amber Alert issued Monday night for the kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl in south suburban Dolton was canceled early Tuesday morning, after the girl was found safe.

The alert went out about 11:20 p.m. after Dolton police said she was taken by someone wearing a mask and driving a 2005 Ford 500 sedan about 2:45 p.m.

The vehicle sustained front-end damage while fleeing law enforcement.

They were last seen traveling inbound on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 87th Street when an Illinois State Police trooper spotted the car and began pursuing it, police said.

The driver of the Ford sideswiped another car, and pushed that vehicle into the side of the squad car, injuring the trooper.

RELATED: Instagram will share local Amber Alerts in your feed to find missing children

The trooper was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. The driver of the Ford managed to get away.

The 87th Street ramp was temporarily closed to traffic for the investigation, but has since been reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call ISP at 847-294-4400 or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

The Amber Alert was canceled about 3:30 a.m.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochathamdoltonamber alertkidnapkidnappingillinois state policetrafficinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INVESTIGATION
ISP trooper hurt in pursuit of vehicle possibly involved in kidnapping
Officials agree to release some 'hallway' video from Uvalde shooting
Social services system 'failed' 13 Turpin siblings, probe finds
Families of dead sue funeral home after 31 bodies found
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer shot, paralyzed in altercation; 3 in custody: CPD
Highland Park parade shooting prosecutor expects to file more charges
Couple spotted alleged Highland Park shooter's car with help of ABC7
Woman killed by Flossmoor police, ISP investigating
Photos: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard
11-year-old charged with attempted carjacking, Chicago police say
Woman, 20, and teen injured in Roseland shooting
Show More
By the Hand Club for Kids works to help kids grow
2 dead, 3 wounded at 4 separate 7-Eleven stores in California: Police
Co-Bachelorettes Rachel and Gabby begin their quests for love
Man killed, 4 injured in Crest Hill shooting, police say
Winnetka nonprofit marks 100 years of helping visually-impaired adults
More TOP STORIES News