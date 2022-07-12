Amber Alert Dolton, IL: Kidnapped girl, 15, found safe; state police trooper injured in chase

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Amber Alert issued Monday night for the kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl in south suburban Dolton was canceled early Tuesday morning, after the girl was found safe.The alert went out about 11:20 p.m. after Dolton police said she was taken by someone wearing a mask and driving a 2005 Ford 500 sedan about 2:45 p.m.The vehicle sustained front-end damage while fleeing law enforcement.They were last seen traveling inbound on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 87th Street when an Illinois State Police trooper spotted the car and began pursuing it, police said.The driver of the Ford sideswiped another car, and pushed that vehicle into the side of the squad car, injuring the trooper.The trooper was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. The driver of the Ford managed to get away.The 87th Street ramp was temporarily closed to traffic for the investigation, but has since been reopened.Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call ISP at 847-294-4400 or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.The Amber Alert was canceled about 3:30 a.m.