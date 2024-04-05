Dolton trustees hope to hire Lori Lightfoot to investigate Mayor Tiffany Henyard

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A group of Dolton trustees are hoping to hire Lori Lightfoot to investigate Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

Burt Odelson, legislative counsel for the Village of Dolton Board of Trustees, and a group of concerned Dolton trustees are hoping to hire Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor who also served as mayor of Chicago, at a Monday night village board meeting.

The group wants Lightfoot to investigate Henyard and several others in connection with a 2023 trip to Las Vegas and its alleged aftermath. Further information about that trip was not immediately available.

If hired, Lightfoot's investigation could also delve into the spending records and authorizations of Henyard and her administration.

