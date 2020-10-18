Holy Name Cathedral offers 5th annual Mass for domestic violence victims

If you're in a violent relationship and need someone to talk to, you can call the Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline at 877-863-6338. The hotline is confidential.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Archdiocese of Chicago is working to break the cycle of domestic abuse.Priests at Holy Name Cathedral offered the 5th annual Mass for victims of domestic violence Sunday.This year's attendance was limited but the mass was streamed online for anyone who couldn't make it in person.If you're in a violent relationship and need someone to talk to, you can call the Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline at 877-863-6338. The hotline is confidential.The Archdiocese of Chicago broadcasts Mass in English from Holy Name Cathedral each weekend. Watch Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on ABC 7 Chicago.The Mass will air on TV, atand on the ABC 7 Chicago app.The move comes after both the Archdiocese of Chicago and the Joliet Diocese announced they would suspend all public masses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.Some Masses have since resumed but at a limited capacity.allow a maximum of 50 people per room or 25% of the room capacity at Chicago houses of worship, as long as required social distancing can be maintained, according to a release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office.Houses of worship will also be required to provide sanitation stations, frequently disinfect facilities and ensure people wear facial coverings, according to the release.The Chicago Department of Public Health recommends that the elderly or those with underlying health conditions continue to practice their faith from home."During this difficult time, it is particularly important that the faithful have access to the grace and comfort of Holy Mass," said Bishop Ron Hicks, vicar general of the Chicago Archdiocese.Hicks said the church does not want to keep people from praying in faith.