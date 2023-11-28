Chicago-based grocers Foxtrot, Dom's to merge

Dom's Chicago and Foxtrot announced a merger Monday. Liz Williams will be CEO of Outfox Hospitality.

Dom's Kitchen and Market currently located in Lincoln Park, Old Town; new location opening in River North next year

CHICAGO -- Two Chicago-based grocers plan to become one.

Foxtrot and Dom's Kitchen and Market will operate under the name "Outfox Hospitality."

Foxtrot has 32 stores across Chicago, Washington, D.C., Dallas and Austin.

And Dom's currently has two Chicago locations, in Lincoln Park and Old Town. Another is expected to open in River North this summer.

The companies say their shared vision involves combining the convenience of a market with the experience of a restaurant.

"Foxtrot was created with the vision of building a community of people who love to discover new and interesting products, either by gathering at our stores, or having them delivered from our user-friendly app - a goal we've proudly accomplished over the past 10 years," said Liz Williams, CEO of Outfox Hospitality. "We're excited for this new venture with Dom's Kitchen & Market because we share a common mission of modernizing the way people shop. Merging our two brands will elevate the experience for our customers and move the retail industry forward."

The merger is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.