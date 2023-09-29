Trump co-defendant takes plea deal in Georgia election interference case

The former president seems to admit he did not win the 2020 election and it was his decision to claim it was rigged.

The plea deal, by defendant Scott Hall, is the first in the case.

One of Donald Trump's co-defendants charged in the Fulton County election interference case is taking a plea deal, marking the first plea deal in the case.

Scott Hall is appearing Friday in court for what the judge said was a "negotiated resolution."

Scott Hall is seen in a mugshot provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office in Georgia, Aug. 22, 2023. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Asked if he understands this is a "negotiated plea," Hall said "I do."

Hall was charged in relation to the alleged breach of voting machine equipment in the wake of the 2020 election in Coffee County, Georgia.

Trump and 18 others have pleaded not guilty to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

The former president says his actions were not illegal and that the investigation is politically motivated.