Mercy Home March for Kids 2021 held differently due to COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The parades and other major St. Patrick's Day events around Chicago are canceled this year, but Mercy Home for Boys and Girls is still having its annual campaign, March for Kids.
The donations are just coming in different ways.
Mercy Home for Boys & Girls has been helping kids in crisis since 1887. It runs residential, community care, and mentoring programs.
Gifts to March for Kids helps Mercy Home provide a safe home and therapy to help kids heal from trauma and adversity.
In the past, March for Kids raised money by having volunteers collect donations around St. Patrick's Day events. This year, the centerpiece is asking for direct donations. Donations will be matched during the entire month of March.
There are also virtual events. The Texas Hold 'em style poker tournament is on March 19th. On March 12th, there's a "Revolution Brews & Piano Tunes" event for beer lovers.
Donations can be made on the Mercy Home website.
