Evanston couple to host holiday donation shopping event where everything is free

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There will be a holiday shopping event Saturday in the north suburbs where everything is free!

It is called "Buy Nothing Evanston" which was created with the goal of building a better Chicago by attempting to keep gently used clothes and toys out of landfills.

This started as a Facebook group, created by Erin and Ellis Booker, which has since grown to 4,500 members.

Ellis Booker joined ABC7 to share more about this free holiday pop-up.

"This is the first year we do a physical store," Booker said.

Booker said the top categories of donations this pop-up is looking for is clothing items, toys, and housewares.

"We ask our donors to clean their items and check if items like toys are functional," Booker said.

Booker said by being able to visit various properties with his wife, both have been able to see how many items are available to be donated as they sit unused.

"We've gotten tons of things from all across Chicago," Booker said.

The "Buy Nothing Evanston" holiday pop-up is happening Saturday Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at 3632 N. Western.

For more information visit BuyNothing.com.