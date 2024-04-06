Man arrested in Wisconsin, charged with fatally shooting pregnant woman in Chatham alley: CPD

Itzel Camarena, who was 6 months pregnant, was dead in an alley Sunday on South Vernon Avenue in Chatham, the medical examiner and family said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man accused of shooting a pregnant woman to death in Chicago has been arrested in Wisconsin, police said.

Chicago police said 26-year-old Dontrell Anderson was taken into custody in Manitowoc on Friday before being extradited to Chicago.

Anderson has been charged in the Feb. 18 shooting death of 24-year-old Itzel Camarena, who family members say was six months pregnant when she was killed.

Camarena's body was discovered around 9 a.m. that Sunday between two trash cans in the 8200 block of South Vernon Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Camarena died from a gunshot wound to the face.

Anderson is due in court on Saturday.

