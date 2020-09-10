Chicago Park District approves Douglas Park name change to honor Frederick Douglass

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District has approved a proposal to rename Douglas Park after a backlash over its namesake's ties to slavery.Douglas Park was named after slave owner Stephen Douglas in 1869. He was a U.S. senator from Illinois who lost the presidential election to Abraham Lincoln in 1860. He died in 1861.The West Side park is situated in a largely Black neighborhood, and proponents have pushed for the name change for years.Wednesday the Chicago Park District Board voted to officially remove the park name Stephen A. Douglas, and in a separate vote initiated the 45-day notice to rename the park Anna and Frederick Douglass Park.During the 45-day notice period, the public can submit their support or disapproval for the board names.