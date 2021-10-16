National Association for Down Syndrome to hold annual fashion show for awareness month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 16th Annual National Association for Down Syndrome Fashion Show has a Diamond Edition Theme.
Models of all ages will walk the red carpet runway, and will be dressed to impress as the organization celebrates 60 years of services.
Linda Smarto said October is also National Down Syndrome Awareness Month.
The fashion show is Sunday, Oct. 17 from 1:00-2:30 p.m. It's happening virtually over Zoom.
