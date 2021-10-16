down syndrome

National Association for Down Syndrome to hold annual fashion show for awareness month

By Tyra Whitney
EMBED <>More Videos

National Association for Down Syndrome to hold annual fashion show

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 16th Annual National Association for Down Syndrome Fashion Show has a Diamond Edition Theme.

Models of all ages will walk the red carpet runway, and will be dressed to impress as the organization celebrates 60 years of services.

Linda Smarto said October is also National Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

The fashion show is Sunday, Oct. 17 from 1:00-2:30 p.m. It's happening virtually over Zoom.

Click here for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspark ridgechicagofashion showfashiondown syndrome
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOWN SYNDROME
Horse therapy changing lives at SoléAna Stables
Bartlett Raiders youth team celebrates very special touchdown
'Baskets of Hope' supports families of babies with Down syndrome
Gigi's Playhouse namesake sings national anthem at White Sox game
TOP STORIES
FOP pres. posts video after ordered not to talk about vaccine mandate
Man, 55, shot in Wicker Park amid robbery attempt near 6 corners
COVID tops cause of death for police for past 2 years
Pritzkers made $5.1M last year, tax records show
Open House Chicago offers exploration of 100+ architecture
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
2 CPD officers, woman injured in hit-and-run in Austin
Show More
Breast cancer awareness 5K set to start at Soldier Field
Gunman shoots 3 Texas deputies from behind, killing one: police
Booster shots outpacing new COVID-19 vaccinations in Indiana
Chicago Sky take 2-1 lead over Phoenix Mercury in WNBA Finals
Mom delivers 14 lb. baby after suffering 19 miscarriages
More TOP STORIES News