October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and NADS is preparing for its Glen Ellyn fashion show.

National Association for Down Syndrome prepares to 'Stand Out' in yearly fashion show

CHICAGO (WLS) -- October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and The National Association for Down Syndrome is kicking things off with its fashion show. This year's theme is "Stand Out."

NADS Executive Director Linda Smarto and fashion show coordinator Candie Schwaner joined ABC7 Chicago Sunday to talk about the event on Oct. 1.

The organization's yearly fashion show aims to show the capabilities of individuals with Down syndrome.

The event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at Abbington Distinctive Banquets in Glen Ellyn.

Tickets are $75.

The deadline to register is Wednesday.

Visit www.nads.org for more information.