October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and National Association for Down Syndrome held its yearly fashion show in Glen Ellyn.

National Association for Down Syndrome holds 'Stand Out' fashion show in Glen Ellyn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 40 models dressed to impress in the National Association for Down Syndrome's 18th annual fashion show.

The "Stand Out" Fashion Show was held in Glen Ellyn Sunday afternoon and emceed by ABC7's Mark Rivera.

"We just are so excited to be here," said NADS Executive Director Linda Smarto. "The room is just filled with joy and love."

The NADS is celebrating 62 years of service and Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

"So they get to pick out anything they like to wear to really show who they are and what they represent," Smarto said.

This year's show featured models of all ages.

"From birth all the way to 70 years old. This year is the first time that we have a model who is 70 years old," Smarto said.

That 70-year-old model is Elizabeth Ferguson, who walked the runway on what happened to be her birthday.

"It's my birthday. I got a new purse," Ferguson said.

"Liza is going to be just in her zone," said Laura Griffin Boyle, a sister of a woman with Down syndrome. "She's so excited when she sees someone like her. She'll look at me and say like, 'Laura, they're just like me.' It's beautiful."

Another model who walked in the show was 5-year-old Ozzie.

"Ozzie is very social. He loves people," Ozzie's mother, Giovanna Owens, said. "We joked that he'll grow up to be a great communicator and a greeter, which we were actually told he might not be able to speak. And I know early on that was heavy on us, but now he is showing us what he's able to do."

Organizers of the show said it showcases the beauty of those with Down syndrome and all of their capabilities.

"It's great for everybody to see that our community is more alike than different," Smarto said.

"Really incorporate them into society and spread awareness about how much they're able to do," Owens said.