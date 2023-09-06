16 people from Illinois will see their faces in New York City's Times Square as part of a video presentation by the National Down Syndrome Society.

Illinoisans with Down syndrome featured in Times Square video for Down Syndrome Awareness Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sixteen people from Illinois will see their faces on the big screen in New York City's Times Square as part of a video presentation by the National Down Syndrome Society.

The display Saturday morning will kick off National Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

Jeremiah Adams, Mackenzie Chesna and Nate Simon are three of the smiling faces that will light up some of New York's most famous streets.

"I want people like me to be on a JumboTron," said Simon.

Simon, who is from Chicago, has sort of made that his mission.

"They call me the king of TikTok," he said.

He's accrued thousands of followers on his account in which Nate and his mom Holly use to show people that Down syndrome doesn't have to define or limit anyone.

"Just like all the Nates in the world, they all deserve that jubilation and see this face on that humongous, they don't call it JumboTron anymore, I don't know what they call it, is going to be remarkable. I'll probably cry," Holly Simon said.

Jeremiah Adams, a 19-year-old fraternal twin from Darien, still isn't quite sure how to feel about being seen larger-than-life at his favorite place.

And Mackensie Chesna of Orland Park, 3 years old and a born ham, is already ready to take Broadway by storm. She's bringing a fan club to see her face featured in Times Square.

"It's inspiring to show the world our family dynamic and how positive Mackensie is," said her father Nick Chesna.

Their photos were all chosen from hundreds of applicants. Each family has been notified of a 10 minute window when their photos will appear on the big screen.