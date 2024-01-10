WATCH LIVE

2 found shot to death inside Downers Grove home, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, January 10, 2024 12:42PM
Downers Grove police said two people were found dead in a shooting inside a home on Fairview Avenue Tuesday night.
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were found shot to death inside a home in Downers Grove Tuesday night, police said.

Police were called to a home in the 6400-block of Fairview Avenue at about 10:02 p.m. Several witnesses told police they saw a man with a gun inside a home and heard a gunshot.

After officers entered the home, police said the saw a male subject and female subject dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said their investigation indicates the shooting is domestic in nature and there is not a threat to the public.

