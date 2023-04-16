Large police presence in Chicago's Loop as officers work to clear crowds

There was a large police presence near Washington and State in the Chicago Loop as officers worked to clear crowds.

Cell phone video shows group jumping on vehicle along Michigan Avenue

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a large police presence in downtown Chicago on Saturday night as officers worked to clear large crowds.

Video shows dozens of officers lining the street near Washington and State.

Earlier on Saturday night, a viewer shared cell phone video showing a group of people jumping on a vehicle along Michigan Avenue.

ABC7 is working to find out from police if anyone was hurt, or if any arrests were made.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.