Chicago protest: Hundreds of students expected to rally in Loop, asking Pritzker to bring back fall sports

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of students are expected to gather outside the Thompson Center in Chicago's Loop Saturday, asking Gov. JB Pritzker to work with the Illinois High School Association to bring back fall sports.Student-athletes from around the state are demanding the return of athletic activities.Contact sports have been pushed back to the spring over fears of COVID-19.On Friday, the IHSA Sports Medicine Committee spoke with the Illinois Department of Public Health about the return of fall sports.IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike spoke with the IHSA Board about its safety plan for those sports, including football, soccer and volleyball, sources have said.The IDPH is looking over the IHSA's return-to-play guidelines for each sport, which the IHSA Sports Medicine Committee put together.Pritzker said that even though other states are allowing high school football and other contact sports, his scientific advisers, including Chicago doctors, saidBut advocates remain hopeful."The one thing you haven't heard the governor say is that there will absolutely not be additional fall sports," said Joe Trost, an advocate for student-athletes. "He hasn't said that everything will be pushed to next spring. There's been conversations going on behind-the-scenes with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the IHSA Sports Medicine Committee. ... They've been having communication throughout the week."Students are asking state leaders to get to the table and look at what surrounding Midwestern states are doing, and what 80% of the U.S. is doing on and off the field.Minnesota is expected to reinstate all fall sports on Monday.If that happened, Illinois would be one of only 11 states not playing this fall.Along with Saturday's rally, a group of parents is also reportedly in the process of filing a lawsuit against the governor and the IHSA, hoping legal action could help the process of bringing back sports.