Man shatters door of downtown Chicago Islamic center after making threats, worshipers and CPD say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A downtown Chicago Islamic center was vandalized Sunday night, worshipers and Chicago police said early Monday morning.

Worshipers said a man had been making threats, as members were going inside to pray about 8 p.m. Sunday night at 231 S. State St. in the Loop.

They said the man left and came back with an object, which he hurled at the center's glass door.

Glass was shattered everywhere, but had been cleaned up by early Monday.

The incident took place during Ramadan, one of the holiest months in the Islamic faith.

Salman Azam, who is with the Downtown Islamic Center, said Monday he hopes the person responsible will be quickly apprehended.

No one was hurt, and no one is in custody in connection with the incident.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

