Dr. Keith Westman, COO of Otus E-Learning Academy, shares remote learning tips

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dr. Keith Westman, COO of Otus E-Learning Academy , shared remote learning tips to help students and parents have a successful back-to-school.Westman talked about some of the most important things parents, students and teachers should keep in mind as they prepare for fall.Westman shared some do's and don'ts for families and educators doing remote learning in the fall.Westman suggested that parents plan ahead and get organized the night before."Make sure there is open communication with the school,' Westman said. "Offer grace, there needs to be a lot of kindness."