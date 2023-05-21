Dreadhead Cowboy arrested in Hammond, Indiana after allegedly assaulting officer: police

Adam Hollingsworth, known as the "Dread Head Cowboy," was sentenced to 90 days in jail on a contempt charge for arguing with a Cook County judge.

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A man known as "the Dreadhead Cowboy" was arrested on Thursday evening in Hammond, Indiana for elbowing a police officer after being told he couldn't have or ride his horse within city limits, officials said.

Adam Hollingsworth was seen riding his horse drown the street on Thursday in the 7000 block of Indianapolis, Hammond police said. Police said they have told Hollingsworth many times that he cannot have or ride his horse in Hammond.

When Hollingsworth tried to get on his horse again, police tried to stop him. That's when Hollingsworth threw an elbow, hitting one of the officers.

Hollingsworth was arrested for battery of a police officer, resisting law enforcement, and disorderly conduct, police said.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

