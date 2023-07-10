1-year-old girl dies after furniture falls on her in West Englewood, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A one-year-old girl died after a dresser fell on her in the West Englewood neighborhood Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 9:40 p.m. in the 6500-block of South Hermitage Avenue.

Police said the girl was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead after a dresser fell on her inside of a residence.

Further details were not immediately available. Area One detectives are investigating.

