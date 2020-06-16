Summer pop-up drive-in movie theater coming to Chicago's Lincoln Yards

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A drive-in movie theater is "popping up" this summer at the Lincoln Yards near Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood.
Local developer Sterling Bay is partnering with the Davis Theater and cinema arts non-profit Facets to launch The Drive-In, a family-friendly, socially-distant movie series at 1684 N. Throop , according to a press release.
The Lincoln Yards is a 55-acre mixed-use development along the North Branch of the Chicago River.
The Drive-In will show one modern classic movie every Thursday through Sunday at 8:30 p.m. beginning with Ferris Bueller's Day Off on June 25. .
In support of local business, pre-packaged items from Ada Street by BMK Restaurants and Mellos Peanuts & Popcorn will be available for purchase.
All cars will be spaced 10 feet apart to allow guests the option of sitting "tailgate-style" with BYO folding chairs, according to the release.
Tickets will be sold online prior to each nightly event and checked through each car's closed window upon entry.
