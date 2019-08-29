Driver who ran red light flees after 1 killed, 3 hospitalized in West Loop crash, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man died and three women were hospitalized after police said a minivan was hit after running a red light in the West Loop and the driver fled the scene.

A 1999 Pontiac Montana minivan was traveling southbound in the first block of South Halsted Street at about 2:19 a.m. when police said it ran the red light and was hit by a 2018 Toyota Camry rideshare car traveling west on Madison Street.

Police said the female driver of the minivan fled the scene and is not in custody.

One person in the minivan, a 28-year-old man, was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released the man's identity.

Three woman in the minivan, ages 21, 27 and 32, were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota were treated at the scene of the crash.

The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.
