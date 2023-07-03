28 people apprehended, 17 illegal firearms recovered through 'Operation Salmon Run': Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Before the weekend began, the Chicago Police Investigations & Narcotics Unit, along with other law enforcement, took part in a drug and gun bust.

Police said Operation Salmon Run resulted in 28 people apprehended and 17 illegal firearms recovered on the city's West Side.

SEE ALSO | 13 alleged gang members face federal charges of running open air drug market in Humboldt Park

High-capacity magazines and narcotics were also found, police said. CPD tweeted a photo of their findings.

Police said the operation was conducted to address community concerns about illegal narcotic sales in the area.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the operation.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood