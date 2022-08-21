Garfield Park rallies for Treasure Hendrix, found dead from drug overdose in CPD officer's RV

Family's attorney says they tracked down ex-cop Charlie Bell in Florida, served him with wrongful death lawsuit papers

A Garfield Park rally was held for Treasure Hendrix, found dead from a drug overdose in an RV belonging to a Chicago police officer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family and friends of Treasure Hendrix are trying to shed light on her death.

They protested outside the Chicago police station in Garfield Park.

It's been one year since Hendrix's body was found inside an RV. State records show the RV belonged to Charlie Bell, who was a Chicago police officer at the time.

An autopsy determined Hendrix died from an accidental drug overdose.

"That was my best friend... I won't get a chance to see her get married... have children," said Cynthia Hendrix, Treasure's mother. "Every night, I sit up crying, looking at her picture asking, 'what happened?"

The family's lawyer told ABC7 investigators just tracked Bell down in Florida. They served him with papers, notifying him of the wrongful death lawsuit the family filed against him.