Chicago crime: Police investigating armed robbery at Dunkin' in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Sunday morning at a South Side Dunkin' Donuts.

Just after 7:30 a.m., a man armed with gun walked into the Greater Grand Crossing store near East 74th Street and South King Drive and demanded money.

Police said he got away with an unknown amount of cash.

No one was hurt during the robbery. Police did not immediately provide further information.

